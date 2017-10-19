Why Blac Chyna wan sue Kardashian family

Image copyright Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Image example Blac Chyna na model and business owner

US star Blac Chyna dey sue di popular Kardashian family because of her reality show wey no work out.

Blac Chyna na Rob Kardashian ex-fiancée and her real name na Angela White.

Blac Chyna say di Kardashian family get hand for di matter, and dem do am out of revenge.

Her lawyer tell BBC say Rob mama Kris Jenner with her children Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian together with Kendall and Kylie Jenner na im she wan pack to answer case on top di matter.

She say all of dem use dia popularity and money to spoil her image, cancel di show, Rob and Chyna wey she and Rob bin dey do.

Chyna lawyer wey be Lisa Bloom talk say no be only di TV reality show she wan make dem pay her for, but also make dem pay for all di endorsements wey she don miss because di show fail and dis wan run into ''many millions'' of dollars.

Chyna dey also accuse her former fiancé of some other domestic violence behaviour and harassment against am during di period wey dem dey together.

Nobody from di Kardashian side don gree talk to BBC.

Black Chyna and Rob Kardashian start to dey date for 2016 and at first di Kardashian family no too take am well. Chyna bin don also waka with rapper Tyga.

Chyna and Rob relationship no last more than one year but dem born one pickin during dat time.

Di time wey she dey date Rob, na im Tyga sef dey date di youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, wey be Kylie.