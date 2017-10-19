Nivea new advert dey 'racist'?

Image copyright Nivea Image example Di new advert for "Natural fairness" cream come out for Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal

Cosmetics company Nivea dey under fire because dem do marketing for skin bleaching product in West Africa.

Billboards and TV adverts for di "natural fairness" cream - wey get former Miss Nigeria Omowunmi Akinnifesi inside am - don show for Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal.

Some people dey say di product no be new one, but wetin people dey talk on top social media na say di advert dey "racist", like di Dove advert wey comot not too long ago.

Di Nigerian model wey dey inside that Dove advert, Lola Ogunyemi, don come out to defend di advert. Im say di advert no really be as people see am.

How Nivea respond

Beiersdorf wey bi parent company of Nivea, don come out with statement to respond to di accusation of racism but di German company no really apologize:

"We recognize say some people get issue with di NIVEA product advert wey we do for Ghana and we take am very serious. We no mean to offend our customers.

We accept say every customer get right to choose product wey dem like, and na that one make us dey do different-different skin care product wey dey high quality."

Image copyright Folaranmi/Twitter Image example Some on social media say no be today dis kind cream don dey

Wetin people dey talk?

We ask our social media followers wetin dem feel about dis matter, and na different things people don talk:

Image copyright Sammy62787890/Twitter Image example Some people no wan over-think, to dem. na racism

Image copyright JoSSe_114/Twitter Image example Bleaching cream plenty for different type and price all over Africa

On top Facebook, Abbey Ssebaggala - Ugandan wey dey live for Egypt - say:

I no understand why we dey quick to abuse and shame women or men wey dey bleach, when African society sef like people with light skin. We make dark people feel like say we no want them, and then come go attack am when dem try to bleach... I no blame ladies wey dey bleach their skin."

Namukale Nkonga for Lusaka, Zambia, say:

Wait... who dey vex sef? E no dey racist, many people dey use bleaching cream - how that one take be racism?"

Anyi Okoro say:

"Dem dey take advantage of people wey already want am. Di blame suppose dey on di head of Africans with low self-esteem wey believe say lighter or white skin better."