Image copyright VILLA SOMALIA Image example Somalia president say im dey ready im army to defeat al-Shabab

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and di Somali president Mohamed Mohamed‏, don do meeting on top terrorism matter wey dey affect dia two countries.

President Mohamed enter Uganda on October 22 for official visit after im accept di invitation wey president Museveni give am.

Di two leaders meet for State House, Nakasero to talk about how Uganda go fit support Somalia with military help for dia campaign against al-Shabab.

Dis meeting dey hold after di October 14 terror attack wey happen for Somali capital Mogadishu, wey kill 358 people; dozens of others still dey miss.

Uganda na one of di countries wey get troops for Somalia under di African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), and as Museveni government dey prepare to fight di terrorist group comot from di country, Uganda say dem need leaders of di countries wey already get soldiers for Somalia, to increase number of soldiers wey fit join dem fight al-Shabab.

President Mohamed go also travel to Djibouti and Ethiopia to ask for military help from di leaders of dis countries dem.