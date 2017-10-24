Image copyright NewVision.co.ug Image example MP Abiriga say why im no go fit piss on top government building wall

One court for Kampala don say one Uganda lawmaker must pay 40,000 Ugandan shillings (wey be $10) because e piss on top government building.

Dem call dis one offence of 'public nuisance.'

Na on 24 October na im 61 year-old Ibrahim Abiriga wey come from Arua community bin show for Kampala City Court on top charge say im go urinate on top di fence of di country Ministry of Finance building.

Since di time wey e happen on September 25, pictures of Mr Abiriga as im dey piss for wall don spread well-well full for social media.

Im say im dey guilty and na so di court order am to pay fine, or spend two weeks for inside jail.

Di prosecution say wetin Mr Abiriga do dey against di Kampala Capital City Authority Maintenance Law and Order Ordinance, 2016.

Mr Abiriga respond say: "I go keep piss inside my body?" when one journalist confront Mr Abiriga about wetin im do.