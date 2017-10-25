Image copyright Francis Kone

Togolese Francis Kone don dedicate di Fifa Fair Play Award im collect on Monday to im mama Akoudji.

Dem honour di 26-year old after im save opponent goalkeeper Martin Berkovec life when e put hand inside im mouth to comot im tongue so that im no go suffocate.

Dis one happen for one Czech league game for February dis year.

"I love my mama so much and dis trophy belong to am," Kone, di Togolese striker been tell BBC Sport.

"Di greatest gift I don get for all my life na my Mama."

"I thank my mother and my family - dem dey celebrate now - and all di people wey support wetin I dey do."

Kone no make am to di ceremony for London to collect im award on Monday night but im go get am on Friday when im agent, wey collect di trophy for am, go reach Czech city of Brno.

Since dem don announce di striker as winner, Kone - wey comot Slovacko for another Czech club Zbrojovka for July - talk say im don dey get plenty messages from people wey dey congratulate am.

"I dey get calls from everyone from everywhere wey wan congratulate me," talk di former Togo international player, wey play last for im country for 2013.