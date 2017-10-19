Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Mugabe don first talk say e no care anymore about all di different prophesy about am.

17 October 2017 na im suppose to be di last day wey Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe suppose dey dis earth‚ breathe im last fresh air.

But 'God' don change im mind to keep di 93-years-old president alive for some more time, according to one pastor for im country.

Pastor Phillip Mugadza bin prophesy for January dis year say 'God' tell am say Mugabe go die for 17 October 2017.

Di Remnant Church pastor talk say: "I receive message from God say e don postpone di prophesy wey I announce for di month of January dis year."

Pastor Mugadza come still add say: "As to di reason why God postpone am‚ e no tell me dat - so I really no know why God chose dat direction.

"I know say many people dey expect di prophesy to fulfil‚ because of wetin dey happen for inside dis country. "

Dey don arrest pastor Mugadza plenty times for different things wey im don do.

For di first time wey police arrest Mugadza after e announce di prophesy, e lawyer Gift Mtisi tell BBC say:

"E agree say di message na from God and e no lie - Police go get to prove say God no send di message."

Di lawyers tell Constitutional Court to throw out di charges against Mugadza on top say e no favour im right to free speech, but di court no gree.

Di case go now go back to di magistrates court, where dey for first charge Pastor Mugadza say e dey "cause offence to persons of a particular race and religion or e dey cause criminal nuisance".

Di prosecution talk say di pastor insult di Christian religion and African tradition because im predict di death of Mugabe.