Image copyright Uhuru Kenyatta/Facebook Image example Mwirigi say even though President Kenyatta bin dash am motor, im still no dey support any political party.

John Paul Mwirigi wey be di youngest member of Parliament for Kenya say di senior member of di electoral commission wey run leave di country, no suppose do dat kain thing.

Tori bin break on Wednesday say Roselyn Akombe, wey be key figure for di Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) run comot Kenya go US, say she dey fear for her life.

Election suppose happen on 26 October, and tension full ground for di country as main opposition leader Raila Odinga say im no go follow contest.

Mwirigi tell BBC News Pidgin say Ms Akombe decision to resign, don increase di palava wey dey ground.

"Run no dey ever solve problem, she for just talk her own as e dey her mind, na dat one for beta pass."

Di MP wey dey represent Igembe South constituency, say hunger wan finish people for di country, as all di election campaign wey dey happen don make business reduce.

Mwirigi na independent candidate - meaning say, im no follow for any party- and im say im support make di election happen for 26 October as IEBC bin talk.

