South Africa singer and former lawmaker Jennifer Ferguson don accuse Danny Jordaan, wey be di South Africa football oga, of rape.

For internet, she talk say na for one hotel for Port Elizabeth for South Africa, im use ''plenty power'' and ''wey give me pain'' harass am 24 years ago.

Mr. Jordaan, wey dey in charge of di local committee for di 2010 World Cup for South Africa, never say anything about dis mata.

Ms Ferguson wey dey live for Sweden say na di #MeToo campaign for social media wey ginger am to talk about di thing wey happen to am.

She say di attack happen for special time for her life when good thing dey happen to am.

''I dey happy because di ruling African National Congress (ANC) party choose me as lawmaker make l work with dem for di first democratic parliament for 1994''.

Mr. Jordaan, wey be important member for di ANC, come her hotel room after she don sing for one dinner event.

''Im use force rape me. Di attack no reach up to 20 seconds but for my mind na like long time''.

''After im finish, im no say anything before im waka comot''.

Ms Ferguson say di thing confuse am, so tey she just shock.

''For my mind, l tell myself say police station no be di place l wan carry dis mata. Wetin l for talk? I fight with myself say maybe na my fault. Maybe l no do well-well? Na all this things just full my mind. And I just begin dey cry''.

She say Mr. Jordaan just use am anyhow like ''something wey no get value because im get power and im enjoy wetin im do''.

''No be like l dey find revenge for wetin Danny Jordaan do me or di one million South Africa men wey be like am. I dey do dis so we [women] fit get energy help ourself, so we fit come out and talk our mind''.

''When we come out and we talk, we go see say no be only us this thing dey happen to, we go see say we plenty and e go make us beta last-last.''

Ms Ferguson na freedom fighter wey campaign during di time wey apartheid dey for South Africa.

She be strong protester against make military dey use force carry person join dem.

Government radio ban her songs during dis time.

Mr. Jordaan don get plenty approval for di work wey im do to bring World Cup come South Africa for 2010, di first time dem go play di competition for Africa.

Di US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for 2015 don claim say South Africa take $10m (£6.5m) bribe FIFA to host di competition, something Mr Jordaan and di government don deny.