Na Tuesday 7 November, 2017 go be di second round for election for Liberia

Liberia National Elections Commission (NEC) don announce di final results from di Presidential and Representative Elections, after nine days waka pass.

Nobody from di 20 Presidential Candidates wey contest di 10 October 2017 Presidential Election fit get more than di 50% wey Constitution say dem need to win dis first round vote.

Di second round wey be di run-off election go happen on 7 November, between di two candidates wey get di most votes.

Chairman for di Board of Commissioners for NEC wey be Jerome Korkoya say dis two people na former football star George Weah (im party na Coalition for Democratic Change) and Vice President Joseph Boakai wey come from Unity Party.

Na George Weah and Joseph Boakai go dig am out for next month run-off elections

For inside di result wey BBC Pidgin carry eye see, Mr Korkoya say George Weah get 38.4%, with 596, 037 total votes, while Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakia get 28.8% with 446, 716 votes.

According to di final results di person wey carry third, and others get from 9.6% and below.

Also, NEC say dem no go announce di Representative result from District number 8 inside Nimba County, because na only 19 votes na im dey between di two candidates wey dey lead, so dem go need to obey election law, go recount di results.

Meanwhile, for di Representative result from District number 3 inside Grand Cape Mount County, NEC say dem go first investigate, before dem announce any result.