Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di October 26 repeat election dey hang because of tension wey full ground.

Kenya repeat election wey dey come just enter another level, as one big oga for di country electoral commission (IEBC) don comot work just days before di 26 October vote go happen.

Ezra Chiloba dey go three weeks leave on top di head of di same elections wey im suppose organize.

IEBC na di Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Di action wey Mr Chiloba take dey come just days after im ask some of im colleagues wey be commissioners for di election commission to resign.

Na just Wednesday 18 October, one of di Electoral commissioner Roselyn Akombe resign from her post, run go US, come talk say di country dey under siege now and she pick race because she dey fear for her life.

Opposition supporters don do plenty demonstration for some weeks now, to demand say make Mr Chiloba resign from di electoral commission.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Odinga say di changes wey Kenya need to do credible elections never dey ground

As things be so, people for Kenya no dey sure say di 26 October repeat presidential election wey Supreme Court order go smooth.

Before all dis one dey happen, Raila Odinga wey be bi di oga for main opposition party National Super Alliance (NASA) talk say im no go contest di repeat presidential election of 26 October happen until plenty things change for di IEBC.

As Mr Chiloba no dey, di person wey im appoint na im suppose put eye for di election.

Tension don dey Kenya repeat election

President Uhuru Kenyatta own na say im dey go about with im campaign for di election.

Even President Kenyatta Jubilee party don block ear; dem still dey talk say election must happen on 26 October.

But opposition party National Super Alliance (NASA) dey say as things dey now, election no suppose hold.