Zimbabwe say woman must inherit husband property

Image copyright Getty Images Image example For January 2017, Lawmaker Priscilla Mushonga speak against how in-laws dey collect property from widows as soon as dia husbands die.

One widow for Zimbabwe don win big case, after Zimbabwe High Court talk say once person don die, then dem must leave most of their property for their main family.

Na for di country government newspaper wey be Herald, na im dis tori waka enter.

Di widow wey don dey everybody mouth now na Lily Lilian Nyamushanya; she bring di case because her husband no write her name inside im will.

The man also disinherit im two pickin, wey be say im no see imdself as dia father for life.

Ms Nyamushanya dey stay for Mutare, and na from there she begin drag di matter sotay e reach court.

Na there na im Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo say Ms Nyamushanya, suppose be di only person wey matter for di marriage, and di pickin dem suppose benefit from dia Papa.

According to di Herald newspaper, she say di right to share person property no suppose follow one way, especially if di person no reason say e go take care of im family people dem rights, as dis na wetin di law talk.

She add say "traditions and cultural practices dem no dey protect di rights of women as dem write an for constitution" no go fit stand.

When man die for Zimbabwe, e dey happen well-well say im family go carry all di man property, come leave im widow with nothing.

Dis palava dey affect women wey do traditional marriage outside court, or when dia husband die without will.