WHO don appoint Mugabe to be goodwill ambassador

People talk say healthcare under Mugabe don spoil

Di World Health Organisation don appoint President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe to be di "goodwill ambassador".

Im work go be to dey help fight sickness wey dey stay long for bodi like heart attack.

Di new head of WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus give hand for Zimbabwe and wetin dem dey do for public health.

But some people talk say during di time wey Mugabe dey office for Zimbabwe, di quality of healthcare don reduce.

Dis na sake of say medicine no dey too dey and dem no dey pay staff on time.

Dr Tedros wey from Ethopia go be di first African wey go be head for WHO.

Dem elect am so dat e go fit comot politics wey be like say e bin dey for di organisation.

Im replace Magret Chan wey comot office for June after ten years for di position.

Dem elect Dr Tedros to come change di way people bin dey look WHO

