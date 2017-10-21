Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example Di attack happen for di town of Ayorou for di Tillaberi region

At least 12 Niger soldiers na im die when people wey be like militants attack dem on Saturday.

Di attack happen for di southwest part of di country, just weeks after one deadly ambush kill some US and Niger soldiers wey dey on patrol.

"Twelve people na im die for new attack," na so Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Bazou, tell tori people AFP.

Di attack happen for di town of Ayorou for di Tillaberi region, 200 kilometres (124 miles) northwest of di capital Niamey.

One security source say di attackers carry five motor come, and run when military send more soldiers go there.

Wahala full for dis Tallaberi region, as jihadist wey dey target army positions and refugee camps dey operate there.

On Friday, parliament bin agree to continue three-month state of emergency for western Niger because of how groups wey dey use gun dey operate for di area.

