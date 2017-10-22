Image copyright JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/Getty Images Image example Human rights people don accuse president Mugabe well well of human rights abuses

Some days after dem announce say dem wan make Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe as goodwill ambassador of di World Health Organisation, di join body of health don dey reason di decision again.

New oga of WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu been announce di decision to give Mugabe di appointment after im praise am say im dey committed to public health but many people no gree with Dr Tedros.

People, opposition for Zimbabwe, and many human and civil rights people open mouth, criticise di appointment well well.

Image copyright DESMOND KWANDE/Getty Images Image example For 2017 health workers for Zimbabwe protest poor health care system for di country

One of di people wey no gree with WHO decision na Zimbabwe human rights lawyer Doug Coltart Im ask ontop twitter how WHO feel say dem go get ''Goodwill Ambassador wey destroy di health sector of im country''.

Other people wey criticize di decision na UK government wey talk say na ''surprising and disappointing'' decision because di country get human rights issue record, dem also warn say di decision fit spoil WHO work.

For Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau say im think say na ''bad april fool joke'' while di US state department talk say dis one no rhyme with ''UN idea of respect for human right and dignity''.

No be today EU and US dey accuse President Mugabe of human rights abuse.

Image copyright HOW HWEE YOUNG/Getty Images Image example Dr Tedros na di first African WHO oga and im come in for May 2017

Dr Tedros bin talk say Zimbabwe na country where ''universal health coverage and health promotion dey di centre of government policy and dem dey also provide health care to everybody'' but after di reaction of di world now, Dr Tedros talk again on Saturday say im dey ''reason di matter again based on WHO values''.

Mugabe suppose through di appointment be goodwill ambassador, help fight disease wey no fit move from one person to another, like heat attack and asthma.

Mr Tedros na di first African person wey go lead di World Health join bodi and dem elect am for May so im go fight politics wey dey go on for WHO.