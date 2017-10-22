Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say im country go join hand with Turkey to fight against terrorism and smuggling of weapons.

Statement from Nigeria government say dis na some of di decision wey dem take, during di Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Summit for Istanbul, Turkey.

Na for there na im President Buhari meet with Turkey dem President wey be Recep Erdoğan.

For September, Nigeria customs service bin seize 470 pump-action guns wey dem say enter di country illegally from Turkey.

Dis Developing-8 (wey dem dey also call D-8), na join-bodi organization among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

Di two government agree say dem go support each other for fight against terrorism, human trafficking, drug trafficking and arm trafficking na for statement Nigeria talk dis one.

Boko Haram don kill more than 20,000 people, and dem pursue millions of others from dia house, since di eight-year fight-fight don start.

Na more than 100 Turkish citizen dey live for Nigeria.