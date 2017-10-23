Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Di International Red Cross Society for place where suicide bomb blast don happen for Maiduguri for 2016

Suicide bomb don kill 13 people for Maiduguri, north east Nigeria for Sunday.

Dis attack na di worst wey don happen for over one month for north east Nigeria.

According to wetin Police Commissioner Damian Chukwu tell Reuters tori people, di attack wey happen for Muna garage area of Maiduguri also injure five people.

Di area get big camp wey dey provide shelter to more than 2 million people wey don run comot because of di war wey militant group, Boko Haram, declare for di region.

Di Nigeria government announce some months back say dem don almost finish Boko Haram but for Friday, di United Nations Office for di Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs talk say "dis attacks wey dey target civilians - including suicide bombs around and inside IDP (Internally Displaced Person) camps, still dey continue and dis na major palava."

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS/Getty Images Image example Boko Haram fight fight don scatter many communities for Lake Chad region

More than 20,000 people don die for north east Nigeria since Boko Haram wey ban western education, start war first with di police and military for Nigeria, before dem add civilians join dia target.

Dem dey also attack other neighbouring West African countries like Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

E go reach almost nine years now since Nigeria and Boko Haram don dey fight.