Image copyright Facebook/Abdulrasheed Maina Image example Abdulrasheed Maina suppose comot corruption for inside pension mata for Nigeria

Many people don dey talk on top di tori say dem don give one Abdulrasheed Maina work as Acting Director, Human Resources inside Nigeria Ministry of Interior.

Former president Goodluck Jonathan bin bring in Maina for 2010 to come clean di pension scheme wey too dey get tori of corruption for Nigeria.

But na only two years Maina spend for di job, before dem accuse am for 2012 say im do magomago for di same pension scheme, wey pass N100 billion.

Based on dat accusation, one Senate committee come issue warrant for im arrest after dem do dia investigations.

Dat one come make di Head of Service for Nigeria to sack am, and for 2015 EFCC mention im name when dem carry some people go court on top corruption mata.

Infact sef, for EFCC website dem put Maina name for dia "wanted" list, after im run comot for Nigeria when dem dey find am on top di case.

Image copyright EFCC/Nigeria

People enter Twitter to talk dia mind on di mata, especially as e be say dis one dey happen under President Muhammadu Buhari, wey don build im government around fighting corruption.

Many people don talk say dem no get faith for all di talk-talk of President Buhari on top anti-corruption mata if dis kain thing fit happen.

As all dis one dey happen, di Ministry of Interior oga Abdulrahman Dambazau enter Twitter to wash im hand comot for di mata.

But Nigerians no waste time.

As di tori be, EFCC still dey put eye on top Abdulrasheed Maina after dem declare am wanted for 2015.

According to local tori people for Nigeria - Premium Times, EFCC don begin dey search everywhere for Maina since tori break say im don enter government work again.