Image copyright Getty Images Image example For places like Maiduguri, northern Nigeria, child marriage na issue

Senegal na im go host di three-day meeting wey dem wan do to quick-quick take action wey go end child marriage inside West and Central Africa.

Charities say some kain progress don dey for recent years on top child marriage mata, but out of di ten countries wey get di highest rates of child marriage all over di world, six dey for di region.

Child marriage still remain common practice for inside West and Central Africa.

Di figure dey high so tey like 76% of girls under 18 don marry, or dem force dem to marry for inside Niger. For inside Central African Republic and Chad na 68% and above 50% for inside Mali and Guinea.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis young girls wey don marry dey always drop out of school.

Poor parents dey marry dia daughters early to reduce money palava while people from some religion dey value marriage wey happen for young age.

As e be say plenty of dis young girls wey don marry dey always drop out of school, people wey sabi say di best way to fight against dis practice na if dem dey allow dis young girls to go school.

Dis meeting wey dem wan do for Senegal, go bring government ministers, religious and traditional leaders plus United Nations agencies and charities together with di hope to find better solution wey go stop dis kain practice for di region.