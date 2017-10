Image copyright Getty Images

One university for north-west area of Nigeria dey hire snake charmers to stop snakes to dey bite-bite people for campus.

Zainab Umar wey be final-year economics student for Umaru Musa Yar'Adua University for Katsina state, die last week after snake bite am.

Di dean for student affairs, wey be Dr Suleiman Kankara, say dem hire charmers after dis snake report.

Snake charming na common practice for south Asian countries but also for some parts for Africa.

Na against medical advice, na im Ms Umar friends and broda carry her comot from di university clinic where she bin dey receive treatment, na wetin Dr Kankara talk.

Snake charmers dey use flute play something like music wey di snake dey respond to.

For Nigeria, snake charmers dey hold cobras for dia hand for street dey perform, and sometimes sef dem dey ask people wey dey watch dem to join play with dis big snakes dem.

For northern part of Nigeria dis one dey happen well-well like street entertainment, but na to show say dem get "special power, charms or medicine" wey dem dey sell to people.