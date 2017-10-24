Ghana Pastor talk say Shatta Wale spoil im church

Image copyright Twitter/@shattawalegh Image example Shatta Wale na star wey big for Ghana sotay President Akufo-Addo send am message for Twitter with Pidgin

Di words dem for dancehall songs na Bible?

For Ghana, one pastor wey dey head Divine Miracle Church, Prophet Adam Nsiah talk say people don run comot im church because of di love wey im get for popular musician Shatta Wale.

According to wetin local media dey talk, Nsiah bin dey use di musician songs to dey preach for inside church plenty-plenty times.

Nsiah talk say na because: "Shatta Wale na better musician wey nobodi fit doubt, and na why I dey use am when I dey preach."

People for im church bin dey try stop am to dey use person wey dem feel say no be Christian take preach, but tori be say Nsiah block ear, no gree hear dia own.

Now e don dey blame di musician for why im church dey almost empty.