Ghana: Asamoah Gyan wan start "Baby Jet" airlines

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Black Stars of Ghana Captain get other business dem wey e dey run

Captain for di Black Stars of Ghana, Asamoah Gyan dey enter di air transport business, after im collect di necessary licence to operate for im country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo talk dis one when im open di first Aerospace and Aviation Exhibition of West Africa, wey dem call "African Airshow" for di Kotoka International Airport wey dey di capital Accra.

Di show na to display new-new things wey manufacturers and people wey dey provide service for air transport get to carry enter market.

Before dis one, Mr Gyan wey dem dey call "Baby Jet" don get business for transport, boxing and soap wey im dey make sef.

Tori be say people dey say e no go tay before di footballer go start dis im new business for Ghana.

Dis 'Baby Jet' business na airline wey go dey pack load before dem start to dey carry customer.