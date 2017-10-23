Image copyright AFP Image example Ruth Odinga dey accused say she spoil preparations for di 26 October election

Kenya chief prosecutor don order say opposition leader Raila Odinga sister must answer case because she add to violence against di country election commissions.

Na for statement dem talk say Ruth Odinga enter one election centre without permission, and she spoil property anyhow.

Dem tell police say make dem charge her, senator Fred Outa and others, "immediately."

Ms Odinga, wey be former deputy governor of Kisumu State, never talk anything for di matter.

Her brother Mr Odinga don say im no go contest inside Thursday repeat presidential election because e no go dey free and fair.

Diplomats from overseas don talk say dem mind dey cut about di way politics dey worsen things for Kenya, wey be East Africa biggest economy.

"Harsh words dem, attacks on top places and di way people no dey safe go make am hard to hold smooth election wey dey fair," na wetin US ambassador Bob Godec talk, for statement wey dey speak on behalf of 20 diplomats, including those wey dey work for France, Germany and di UK.

"E easy pass to tear something down than to build am up. But all dis one dey dangerous, and e must stop," na wetin im add.

About 70 people don die inside fight-fight since dem declared President Uhuru Kenyatta as di winner of di 8 August elections.

Mr Odinga don dey say make di people enter street continue to protest, including on election day, to stop voting.

Im don dey ask for different-different changes, including say make dem sack some top election officials, before dem hold new elections.

Image copyright EPA Image example Mr Odinga supporters dem (wey dey inside dis picture for September)don dey protest dey go for weeks now

But PresidentKenyatta and di election commission don say di fresh elections must hold.

Tori be say Ms Odinga, bin dey inside protest last Wednesday, wey come spoil training session for election officials, inside Kisumu, where her brother get plenty supporters.