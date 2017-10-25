Image copyright EPA Image example President Buahri bin promise say im government go clear corruption comot

Nigerians still dey confuse on di matter of Abdulrasheed Maina wey President Muhammadu Buhari say make im comot from office sharp-sharp!

Di tori be say Maina bin get work as acting director inside Nigeria interior ministry and dis one happen even as dem dey find am for corruption. Di confusion wey dey ground na about who employ am.

When di tori reach President Buhari ear on Monday morning, im order sharp-sharp say make dem sack Maina for afternoon and say make dem bring report come im office by evening, of how person wey dey wanted, end up for government job.

All dis Buhari action, happen for inside one day: Sack and receive report.

So as dat one be so, e come make people remember some big corruption mata wey di president table, wey im never still put full mouth inside.

Wetin dey happen...

Skip Twitter post by @AbrahamItebu Tell your boss to disclose Babachir lawal report. He should fight corruption within his government first. — Itebu Abraham (@AbrahamItebu) October 8, 2017

Babachir Lawal

Image copyright EFCC Image example Na for one house for Ikoyi Lagos wey security people find plenty-plenty money

For April dis year, President Buhari comot Babachir Lawal as Secretary to di Government of di Federation as tori dey say im get hand for contracts under di Presidential Initiative for di North East, PINE.

Tori be say one Nigeria Senate committee find out say Babachir hand dey inside one N200 million contract to cut grass for Yobe State.

Di president say make Nigeria vice-president Yemi Osinbajo torchlight di mata and report back to am.

Di vice-president do di torchlighting and for 23 August na im Osinbajo carry di report go drop for im oga table.

Up till now, President Buhari never talk wetin dey inside di report.

Ayodele Oke

Ambassador Ayo Oke na di former Director General of di Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) wey dem don comot for office on top corruption mata.

For April 2017, di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC bin find money wey reach N37 billion naira for one house for Ikoyi, Lagos.

As dem begin ask question, Ayodele Oke waka come out, say na im agency, di Nigeria Intelligence Agency, get di money.

As vice-president Yemi Osinbajo dey torchligh Babachir Lawal, im also follow investigate dis one. And e dey for di same file wey im carry keep for Buhari table on 23 August.

E don reach two months now, di president never talk anything.

Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai

Local media put eye quick-quick on top Nigeria chief of army staff wen tori comot say im get house for Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

Na for June e tori full internet plus newspaper.

Dis one follow allegation say Buratai put hand inside money wey dem suppose use to buy military vehicles and na even soldier sign petition say make President Muhammadu Buhari investigate di matter.

But all dat one na long thing as nothing don happen and people just fold hand for chest dey look up and down.