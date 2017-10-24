Image copyright AFP Image example Odinga name still dey di ballot paper

Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga don describe di re-run election wey di country dey plan to do on Thursday say na "wayo election…joke…and play-play."

Odinga talk with BBC, say make im supporters dem no come out to vote dat election day and make dem stay for house.

E talk say di electoral commission never do enough change since dey cancel di first election and advise say make dey shift di election go front:

"Dem dey do di same thing, di same way, and dey never make di changes wey dey demand for better election."

Odinga talk say na only Kenya people go fit solve di problems wey dem dey pass through as im dey reply to di warning wey dey come from Western diplomats wey say Kenyan politicians need to stop dangerous behaviour.

Di Supreme Court cancel di first presidential election because of wetin dem talk say na "irregularities and illegalities".

Different protests na im don dey happen for Nairobi and western Kenyan area of Kisumu wey be di stronghold of di opposition, but Odinga claim e no dey try to put di country for danger.

E say di "fake election" no make sense and na waste of public funds.

Protest still dey happen today

But im supporters don enter di street of western city of Kisumu to protest against Thursday presidential re-run election.

Image example Protesters say dem wan changes before di election on Thursday.

Di protesters wan make dey move di election go front until dey do di changes wey dem want for di electoral system.