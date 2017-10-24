Kenya election: Wetin fit happen

Dem no support media player for your device Kenya election: BBC Pidgin don dey ground

Whether election go happen on Thursday or not, na only di Kenya Supreme Court fit decide dat one.

As di country dey prepare for repeat presidential election on 26 October, e get many things wey dey inside di election wey you need to know.

Wetin first start as historic landmark for Africa judiciary wey di whole world follow celebrate as court cancel di 8 August election, don be like say e wan turn serious palava.

And most of di protests dis week na against di country electoral commission, wey be di Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Who go contest?

According to di ballot papers wey dey ground, na seven people name IEBC print; Jubilee Party candidate President Uhuru Kenyatta, National Super Alliance own wey be Raila Odinga, plus Thirdway Alliance candidate Ekuru Aukot, Alliance for Real Change dia own na Abduba Dida, then Independent candidates still dey, wey be Michael Wainaina, Joseph Nyaga and Japheth Kaluyu.

For di 8 August presidential election, na eight candidates contest, but on October 13, di country electoral commission remove di name of Cyrus Jirongo, after High Court declare am bankrupt on October 10.

Mr Odinga name no suppose dey inside di ballot paper because in don first talk say im no follow contest again. E bin talk dis one before di election commission go print new ballot paper.

But because of palava about say Mr Odinga no sign one form 24A wey suppose show say im really no wan contest, dem force im name enter ballot paper even though im still dey say e no do again.

Election go happen on October 26?

Image example President Uhuru Kenyatta say im dey ready for di 26 October election, but opposition leader Raila Odinga say im no do

Even though plenty last minute drama just dey happen up and down, nothing really fit stop di election on Thursday unless Supreme Court say, make election no hold.

Kenya lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo say di main challenge na say di country Constitution no ever imagine say dis kind thing go happen, so e no get many answer to solve di palava wey dey ground now.

If election no happen before November 1, na im be say di country go enter wetin dem call constitutional void, unless di court decide to put mouth for di matter.

Members of diplomatic community from other countries say "Kenya constitution dey remarkable."

Dem don advice Kenya politician dem say make dem make sure say dem find solution inside di country laws, wey go fit handle different situations like dis.

Wetin be di legal matter wey fit stop dis elections?