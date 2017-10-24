Image example Na one German company wey dem dey call Peter Doehle Group get di container ship; dis no be di real ship

At least eight people wey fit be pirates don kidnap six members of one container ship for Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

Di container ship bin comot from di port city of Malabo, for Equatorial Guinea.

Na Peter Doehle Group wey be company for Germany get di container ship.

Na for di southern part of Nigeria di pirates kidnap dem as dem dey sail go Monrovia, capital of Liberia. Di kidnappers even carry di captain join.

Di twelve people wey remain inside di ship no injure at all, as dem continue to dey sail go Monrovia. Na on Wednesday di ship suppose reach Monrovia.

Di shipping company no gree release di countries wey di people wey dem kidnap come from, because of security matter.

Di International Maritime Bureau (IMB) dey report say na 121 times pirates dem don cause palava for international water dis year.

Some of di pirates attack wey dey always happen na shooting, kidnapping and ships wey dem dey collect by force.

Pottengal Mukundan wey be di oga of di IMB talk say dis kain attack dey hot well-well for di Gulf of Guinea wey dey off Nigeria.