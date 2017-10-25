Image copyright Nigeria Bureau of Statistics Image example People wey dey for prison for Nigeria as at 2016

Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, wey dey organize election for Nigeria, say dem dey make plan with di Nigeria Prisons Service so dat prisoners go fit to vote for di 2019 general elections.

Oga patapata for INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, talk dis one for one meeting dem do with join bodi of civil society Nigeria, wey be Civil Society Situation Room Dialogue.

Image copyright BOUREIMA HAMA Image example E get some prisoners wey no go vote

Di INEC Chairman say di commission dey look how dem go take create polling units for Nigerian prisons so some prisoners fit vote.

"E get some prisoners wey no go fit vote, because of di kind of crime wey dem comit, don make dem don lose dia right to vote."

Dis one dey happen three years after one Federal High Court for Edo State, south-south Nigeria talk say prisoners for di country get right to vote for all over di country.

According to di Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, 68,686 people na im dey for prison for di country as at 2016.

Image copyright Nigeria Bureau of Statistics Image example Na Lagos State get di highest number of prisoners for Nigeria

For di August 2017 election wey happen for Kenya, dem bin talk say people wey dey prison go fit vote. Also for Ghana, prisoners dey vote for election.

"We don already begin talk with di Comptroller-General of Prisons and we get statistics of di number of prisoners nationwide and di number wey registered," Prof. Yakubu add.

Nigeria: Death for kidnappers

Secret trial don start for Boko Haram suspects

'Bring Kanu or ready your N100m' - Court