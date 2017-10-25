Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 don start
Dis na some of di best photos from Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 as e dey hot
-
BBC
Na di number 7 year wey dis fashion show dey reach Lagos to show di of African designers and those wey sabi for fashion world
-
BBC
Tori people na im be di first to arrive...dem don set up dia camera dem to deliver di show as e dey hot!
-
BBC
Na dis runway na im di models go shakara put; big-big people for fashion world for Africa no dey miss dis event
-
BBC
Lights, and stage don ready...na di celebrities dem di chairs dey wait!
-
BBC
Di Lagos Fashion and Design Week go continue till Saturday, 28 October
Image gallery
Kenya election: Protests for pictures
- 24 October 2017
Image gallery
Hotel for dog for Germany
- 15 October 2017
Image gallery
Australia: Solar competition don start
- 8 October 2017