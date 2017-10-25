Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 don start

  • 25 October 2017

Dis na some of di best photos from Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 as e dey hot

  • Girls smile for camera BBC Pidgin BBC

    Na di number 7 year wey dis fashion show dey reach Lagos to show di of African designers and those wey sabi for fashion world

  • Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 BBC

    Tori people na im be di first to arrive...dem don set up dia camera dem to deliver di show as e dey hot!

  • Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 BBC

    Na dis runway na im di models go shakara put; big-big people for fashion world for Africa no dey miss dis event

  • Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 BBC

    Lights, and stage don ready...na di celebrities dem di chairs dey wait!

  • Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 BBC

    Di Lagos Fashion and Design Week go continue till Saturday, 28 October