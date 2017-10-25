Kenya election: See how di country don waka

Dem no support media player for your device Why Supreme Court no fit decide Kenya election?

After all di plenty confusion and legal drama, Kenya people suppose finally begin vote for di fresh presidential election from 6am on 26 October.

Dis na because of di country historic Supreme Court order di Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) say make dem repeat di August 8 election because e no pure.

But how Kenya take reach dis point? Dis na how things take happen:

8 August: Fear-fear on voting day

Plenty people come vote on that day and di competition between President Uhuru Kenyatta and im running mate Raila Odinga tight no be small.

11 August

Even though President Uhuru Kenyatta dey lead with 54.27%, opposition leader Raila Odinga no accept say im own result na 44.74%. Im say hackers enter election commission database, change di results.

People begin protest for places where Mr Odinga get plenty supporters. According to Kenya National Commission on Human Right, na 37 people die, and most of dem na police kill dem.

1 September: Dem cancel di election

Mr Odinga carry di matter go Supreme Court. Di judges shock di world as dem declare di election "invalid, null and void" then say make dem repeat am inside 60 days.

Dis Supreme Court decision make history as na di first time for Africa wey court don ever cancel election of government wey dey power.

Authorities bin fix election date for 17 October.

7 September

Secret letter wey be confidential memo from IEBC wey be like e show say di electoral commission accept say true-true election no dey free and fair.

21 September: Election date postpone

Image copyright Getty Images Image example At 55 years, Uhuru Kenyatta na di youngest Kenyan President

After Supreme Court take mouth finish di electoral commission, na so oga-madam dem for IEBC announce say election date don shift go 26 October, to help di commission prepare well-well.

23 September

Kenya chief prosecutor say make dem investigate di commission. Later for di same month na im di ruling party Jubilee decide say dem go bring Bill wey go solve di confusion wey dey di electoral law.

But opposition say Jubilee wan take style turn di things wey Supreme Court first say no dey legal.

10 October: Odinga say 'I no do again'

For beginning of October, Mr Odinga make im supporters protest - na so dem try force government to change plenty things for di IEBC, including di commissioners wey dey work there.

Dis time na three people die for di protest.

On 10 October Mr Odinga announce say im no contest again. But e also talk say di battle never finish.

October 18: One big Madam Commissioner run for her life

Out of di seven electoral commissioner wey Kenya get, one of dem, Roselyn Akombe run go New York before she announce say she no do dia work again.

She talk say she dey fear for her life, and she no wan be "part of di people wey dey mock election" for her country.

Di IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati sef follow Ms Akombe talk say, im no sure say di organisation go fit do election wey make sense.

Dis same day na im Mr Odinga call im supporters to protest; im tell dem to do demonstration on election day.

24 October

Three Kenya voters go petition for Supreme Court say make dem postpone di election.

Mr Odinga tell tori people say im go announce "di way forward" di day before di election.

25 October

Supreme Court no fit hear di voters dem petition because na only two of di judges show. Deputy Chief Judge Philomena Mwilu no come because dem kill her bodyguard on 24 October.

Two other judges no enter courtroom, while another one bin travel and e no see plane bring am back.