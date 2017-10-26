Image copyright Getty Images Image example Olivier Giroud suppose join Everton for dis last transfer window but im change im mind for last minute to continue to play for Arsenal.

Former Everton manager don come out to say one of di reason why dem sack am na because im no sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud for last transfer.

Ronald Koeman see sack letter on Monday after Everton find demsef for 18 position for Premier League.

Koeman, for one interview with one Dutch football magazine say Giroud for dey perfect for di club but di striker "decide say im go prefer to live for London"

"I nearly sign am. Tell me where you fit get striker wey better pass am?"

Everton don replace Koeman with David Unsworth - wey dey coach di club Under-23 before - to manage di club for now till dem find new permanent manager.

Daniel Amokachi, Nigeria International want David Unsworth

Unsworth play for Everton 351 times and Amokachi believe say di club no need to look outside for manager

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles midfielder, Daniel Amokachi, don say make Everton appoint David Unsworth as dia permanent manager.

Both Amokachi and Unsworth bi former Everton players during di 1990s period and dem dey inside di team wey win FA Cup for 1995.

"Im na somebody wey dey willing to die for di team," Amokachi been follow BBC World Service talk. "Once a blue, always a blue.

"I go like make dem appoint am. Im get all di quality wey fit take Everton to di next level."

Amokachi play for Nigeria during di 1994 and 1998 World Cup. Im also dey di 'dream team' wey win gold medal for Atlanta 1996 Olympics.