Image copyright FACEBOOK/ABDULRASHEED MAINA Image example Family say na some big people for President Buhari government invite Maina

Di Nigeria government don talk say na big fat lie di tori say na dem bring Abdulrasheed Maina come back for government job.

Na Mallam Garba Shehu, di talk-talk person for President Muhammadu Buhari, talk this for Wednesday night for Abuja.

''Na nonsense talk di family (of Maina) dey tell tori people. Please make una no give dem ear,'' Shehu talk.

Image copyright EFCC/FACEBOOK Image example EFCC don lockdown Maina property for Kaduna

Maina: Di on, off, on-again and off-again government worker

Nigerians still dey confuse on di mata of Abdulrasheed Maina wey be like soap opera.

Di tori be say Maina bin get work as acting director inside Nigeria interior ministry and dis one happen even as EFCC and Interpol dem dey find am on top corruption mata.

Di confusion wey dey ground na about how e take waka come back for inside government job.

When di tori reach President Buhari ear on Monday morning, im order sharp-sharp say make dem sack Maina for afternoon and say make dem bring report come im office by evening, of how person wey dey wanted, end up for government job.

Image copyright EFCC/FACEBOOK Image example EFCC carry suspects for corruption mata go court

Maina: Di family man

According to di Daily Trust newspaper for Nigeria, two brothers of Maina talk say dem fit come out with di names of di cabal, wey be di special gang wey dey run things inside government, wey dey give Maina palava.

Mallam Aliyu Maina, wey be di talk-talk person for di Maina family talk say di way di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) padlock property wey belong to Maina, e don spoil dia family name finish and dem fit carry di mata go court.

Mallam Aliyu Maina talk say Abdulrasheed Maina run comot for Nigeria in 2015 because some people say dem go deal with am.

''But some government people say make im return, come work for them before dem come do u-turn wash hand comot from im mata.''

''Some of di property wey EFCC don padlock na inheritance wey our papa leave Abdulrasheed Maina.''

Image copyright EFCC/FACEBOOK Image example Maina dey EFCC most wanted list

Maina: Public enemy number 1?

As things be, nobody know where Abdulrasheed Maina don waka go.

Many Nigerians bin don dey vex on top di tori say Mr Maina dey work dey go, even though e be like e get case to answer.

Na former President, Goodluck Jonathan give Maina job for 2010 as chairman of di taskforce wey go torchlight corruption wey dey for inside pension mata for Nigeria.

Di Nigeria Police say Maina and some of im colleagues use wayo thief N100 billion pension money for 2012.

As dem dey find am, he stop to dey come work and di Civil Service Commission sack am because im no come work.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, di talk-talk person for di EFCC talk say dem still dey find Maina because im dey dia wanted list.