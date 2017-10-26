Kenya: See foto as Kenya people election happen...again

  • 26 October 2017

People don vote finish for Kenya for di re-run of di presidential election.

  • Short queue for Moi Avenue Primary School-di largest polling centre for Nairobi. BBC

    Voting for Moi Avenue Primary School wey be di largest polling centre for Nairobi, dey quicker dis time because people dey vote for only di president and opposition party no gree join for di election.

  • Even as rain fall, long queue dey inside Kiambu county for central Kenya. wey be stronghold of di ruling Jubilee party. BBC

    Even as rain fall, long queue dey inside Kiambu county for central Kenya. wey be stronghold of di ruling Jubilee party.

  • Person wey dem dey assist to cast e vote during di presidential election re-run for inside Kenya. BBC

    Dis re-run election dey happen after di Supreme Court cancel di result of di August 8 presidential vote because of "irregularities".

  • Elderly woman wey dem assist to come vote inside di polling station for Mutomo primary school in Gatundu, during di presidential electionre-run. BBC

    Plenty people show for Gatundu, wey be strong area for President Uhuru Kenyatta. Yesterday, im say make voters no listen to wetin opposition leader Raila Odinga talk.

  • Deputy president William Ruto dey cast im vote inside Uasin Gishu county, western Kenya, during di presidential election re-run. BBC

    Deputy president William Ruto tell BBC say e no dey impress with di opposition threat to start civil disobedience. E talk dis just after im cast im vote for im home constituency inside Uasin Gishu county, western Kenya.

  • Disabled person wey dem dey assist to come vote inside di polling station for Mutomo primary school in Gatundu, during di presidential election re-run . BBC

    Di polling station for Mutomo primary school wey dey Gatundu, receive everybody wey come out to vote, including people wey disable.

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta follow tori people talk outside di polling centre where e cast im vote for central Kenya during di presidential election re-run. BBC

    President Uhuru Kenyatta tell tori people say dem don tire for plenty-plenty election and time don reach to move forward after im vote finish for central Kenya.

  • No be everybody agree with di opposition coalition wey believe say di electoral commission (IEBC) failed to make di changes wey dem need before di election. BBC

    No be everybody agree with di opposition coalition wey believe say di electoral commission (IEBC) fail to make di changes wey dem need before di election.

  • Road blocks and fires across Kisumu wey be di opposition stronghold. Serious anti-tyre movement na im happen across di city, during di presidential election re-run BBC

    Serious protest happen for Kisumu, opposition leader Raila Odinga don tell im supporters make dem boycott di vote. Im advise dem to stay for house.

  • police use water cannon to drive crowd wey clash with dem for Kisumu during di presidential election re-run. Reuters

    As people for Kenyan dey vote for di re-run presidential election, police and opposition supporters clash for Kisumu area wey be di stronghold of di opposition.

  • One man wey dey run away from teargas inside Kibera, wey be one of di poorer areas for Kenya capital Nairobi. Getty Images

    Police troway tear gas for Kibera, wey be one of di poorer areas for Kenya capital Nairobi as police and opposition supporters clash.

  • Voters wey come polling station, for Mutomo primary school inside Gatundu to come vote. BBC

    When Kenya electoral commission fix 26 October as di re-run of di presidential election, President Uhuru Kenyatta supporters dey quick to point out say di date coincide with im birthday.

