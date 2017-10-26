Kenya: See foto as Kenya people election happen...again
People don vote finish for Kenya for di re-run of di presidential election.
Voting for Moi Avenue Primary School wey be di largest polling centre for Nairobi, dey quicker dis time because people dey vote for only di president and opposition party no gree join for di election.
Even as rain fall, long queue dey inside Kiambu county for central Kenya. wey be stronghold of di ruling Jubilee party.
Dis re-run election dey happen after di Supreme Court cancel di result of di August 8 presidential vote because of "irregularities".
Plenty people show for Gatundu, wey be strong area for President Uhuru Kenyatta. Yesterday, im say make voters no listen to wetin opposition leader Raila Odinga talk.
Deputy president William Ruto tell BBC say e no dey impress with di opposition threat to start civil disobedience. E talk dis just after im cast im vote for im home constituency inside Uasin Gishu county, western Kenya.
Di polling station for Mutomo primary school wey dey Gatundu, receive everybody wey come out to vote, including people wey disable.
President Uhuru Kenyatta tell tori people say dem don tire for plenty-plenty election and time don reach to move forward after im vote finish for central Kenya.
No be everybody agree with di opposition coalition wey believe say di electoral commission (IEBC) fail to make di changes wey dem need before di election.
Serious protest happen for Kisumu, opposition leader Raila Odinga don tell im supporters make dem boycott di vote. Im advise dem to stay for house.
As people for Kenyan dey vote for di re-run presidential election, police and opposition supporters clash for Kisumu area wey be di stronghold of di opposition.
Police troway tear gas for Kibera, wey be one of di poorer areas for Kenya capital Nairobi as police and opposition supporters clash.
When Kenya electoral commission fix 26 October as di re-run of di presidential election, President Uhuru Kenyatta supporters dey quick to point out say di date coincide with im birthday.
