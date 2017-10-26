Image example Fela Anikulapo-Kuti na one of di musician for Nigeria wey dey halla against corruption for government, before e die for 1997

Government for Ogun state inside Nigeria don say dem get plan to turn house of Afrobeats legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti to museum.

Museum na building where history things dey inside and dem dey show am to people.

Na di Nigeria Minister of Information Lai Mohammed plus Ogun state government, Ibikunle Amosun confirm dis tori one to local tori people.

Dem no support media player for your device Felabration: Di festival to celebrate di King of Afrobeats

Dis year na di 20th anniversary of di legend after im die for 1997.

Im house dey for Abeokuta wey be capital of Ogun state.

Di new museum name go be Heritage Museum and dem suppose open am for 2018.