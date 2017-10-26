Nigeria: Government go make Fela Anikulapo-Kuti house museum
Government for Ogun state inside Nigeria don say dem get plan to turn house of Afrobeats legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti to museum.
Museum na building where history things dey inside and dem dey show am to people.
Na di Nigeria Minister of Information Lai Mohammed plus Ogun state government, Ibikunle Amosun confirm dis tori one to local tori people.
Dis year na di 20th anniversary of di legend after im die for 1997.
Im house dey for Abeokuta wey be capital of Ogun state.
Di new museum name go be Heritage Museum and dem suppose open am for 2018.