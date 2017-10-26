Abacha: Nigeria go collect $321m from Switzerland

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sani Abacha bin dey rule Nigeria till im die for 1998

Nigeria don get talk-talk with Switzerland to return $321m wey dem believe say dia late military leader General Sani Abacha carry go hide for Europe.

Nigeria Justice Minister Abubakar Malami na im talk dis one.

Im say Nigeria don collect $85m from di Malabu Restrained Funds wey bin dey inside United Kingdom, and di money join with di Malabu scandal, wey be one big case wey dem accuse different people and companies dem of bribery, including oil companies Shell and ENI.

BBC tori person Stephanie Hegarty talk say di Malabu scandal na one of di biggest corruption case wey happen for Nigeria oil ministry.

People wey investigate for Nigeria and Italy on top di matter say like $1.1b - wey international oil company suppose pay to government for 2006 - no reach di right hands dem.

Now Nigeria don claim say dem don recover some of dat money.

Since president Muhammadu Buhari enter office for 2015 e don dey talk im wan find all Nigeria money wey lost because of corruption, and plenty inside dat money dem spend for US and UK.

How di tori go?

Early for dis year, prosecutors for Italy carry case against ENI and Shell for di hand dem get inside di scandal. Di matter don drag sotay na like ten days ago na im dem charge senior Shell executives.

For some email wey BBC carry eye see for April, e be like big oga dem for Shell know say dem pay di money to Nigeria government, but instead make government get am, na former Minister Dan Etete collect am. Tori be say e be like say dem use am to pay for bribe.

Shell dey claim say di business wey dem do dey legal; dem add say Mr Etete na legitimate negotiator.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Paper don show wey dey like say international oil company Shell and ENI fit don get hand for bribery matter for Nigeria

As for di money from former leader Abacha, na inside di same statement na im Mr Malami talk say Nigeria and Switzerland don arrange as dem go collect $321 million from Switzerland, wey dem say Abacha bin thief when im dey power.

Im say di countries dem go sign Memorandum of Understanding wey be agreement for paper, during di Global Forum on Assets Recovery meeting wey go happen from 4-6 December for Washington, US.

Den di money go come back to Nigeria hand after some weeks wey dem don agree on top.

Civil Society Organisations dem join hand for di Memorandum of Understanding ,and dem go use eye follow as Nigeria government go use di money.

Image copyright EPA Image example President Muhammadu Buhari enter office for 2015 with promise to comot corruption

Mr Malami say: "many people don know say true-true, corruption dey affect as economy dey grow, politics matter, law, social development and e dey make people no trust government. Na true say corruption get hand for crime, terrorism and security matter dey part of di things wey dey affect as we dey develop."

Other people wey chook mouth for di matter na British Ambassador to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, Swiss Ambassador, Eric Mayoraz and Michael H. Bonner, di Senior Police Advisor, wey show face for di US Ambassador.

All of dem promise say dem go support, to help make all di money wey bad-bad people don thief comot from Nigeria, return back to di country quick-quick.