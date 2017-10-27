Ghana: 'gods' say man wey 'defile' girl dey innocent

Image copyright Getty Images

One four year old girl for Ghana dey fight for her life now for hospital after dem defile her.

Ghana law say if person never reach 18 years old, di case na defile, no be rape.

Di girl mama talk say dia family don identify di man wey defile dia pickin give one local chief for dia community.

But di traditional leader tell di family say dem no go fit do anything to di man wey dem dey accuse because di community gods say di man dey innocent.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Police never take action on top di mata

Di case don make plenty people dey vex for inside Ghana, so tey plenty-plenty people for social media and radio stations don dey talk about am.

Many people dey talk say dis case don show culture wey dey protect sex attackers.

BBC presenter- Akwasi Sarpog speak with one lawyer-Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, wey be also women empowerment campaigner and she say:

"Dey don report dis case to di police but dey never take any action on top di mata...dis na serious case and dey suppose don carry di small girl comot from di community for safety reason and begin investigation for di mata."

She say di kain thinking wey some people get to dey blame "victim" of rape and some people believe say di "victim" no suppose report di case, no dey good.

So wetin di police wan do about dis case?

Di Director of Public Affairs for Ghana Police -Sheila Abayie-Buckman, talk say dem don conclude make di central regional command wey dia role na to supervise di command, take up di mata so dat dem go dey involve too for di investigation.

And dey go report directly back to di inspector general of police how far dem don reach for di investigation.

She say di focus of di investigation, na to save di pickin and get justice for wetin happen.

Dem go also find out whether dem no follow di police procedure well.