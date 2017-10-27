Image copyright Twitter/City of Paris Image example No be only for France, di sugar daddy advert appear too for Belgium.

Police don remove di RichMeetBeautiful advert wey talk say e fit help students for Paris, France get 'sugar daddy' to help pay their school fees.

Na advert of one dating site wey dem put ontop truck for Sorbonne University for Paris wey show one couple wey dey play love, di message for students dem ontop di advert na

''comot with sugar daddy or mama for romance, passion and no student loan.''

Police seize di advert after people open mouth well well complain about am.

According to di deputy mayor of Paris, Helene Bidard, di advert be like 'prostitution'

''Apart from say dis advert go cause problem as underage dem fit see am, di site na offence against women,'' she talk.

Di founder of di site deny all dis accusation. Norwegian Sigurd Vedal talk say im site na to help people meet each other, just like any other dating site.

''Dis na serious misunderstanding, we be like normal dating site but just say money dey involved,''

No be for only France di advert cause palava, officials for Brussels ban di advert for university campus dem for di country capital, while for Norway dem order say make dem change or comot am after di join body for consumer mata say di advert break sexual discrimination rule dem.