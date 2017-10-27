Africa correct pictures: 20-26 October 2017

Dis na some of di correct photo dis week of African people wey dey inside Africa and other places for world.

Wydad Casablanca dey celebrate goal wey dem give USM Alger for di CAF Champions league semi-final wey happen on 21/10/2017 for di Mohamed VI stadium wey dey Casablanca. Image copyright AFP

Na red light full di Casablanca Mohamed VI stadium on Saturday as fans of di Morocco Wydad Casablanca flog USM Alger to reach di CAF Champions league final.

Models dey display di designs wey Amede do for di Lagos Fashion and Design Week wey happen for Lagos on 25/10/2017 Image copyright AFP

Designs wey Nigerian Amede do na im get stage on Wednesday for di Lagos Fashion and Design Week. Dem wan use di event take promote fashion for Nigeria and Africa.

Two men dey take selfie for di Kenya Mashujaa (Hero dem Day)jollification for Uhuhru park wey dey Nairobi on 20/10/2017 Image copyright Reuters

E be like say na peace dis two men want for Kenya as dem dey snap selfie for di country Mashujaa Day (Hero dem Day) jollification wey happen for Nairobi last Friday wey be public holiday.

One man hold stick wey dey burn as I-no-gree-people dey riot for Kibera, Nairobi on 25/10/2017 Image copyright AFP

As katakata dey happen unto di country rerun of presidential election, dis man dey hold stick wey dey burn as opposition supporters dey do we-no-go-gree for one ghetto for Kibera, Nairobi on Wednesday.

One man dey watch as I-no-gree-people dey drag with riot police dey try pursue Raila Odinga supporters inside ghetto for Kibera, Nairobi on 26/10/2017 Image copyright Reuters

Wahala start on Thursday, di day wey voting happen: dis man just dey watch from far as I-no-gree-people dey drag with riot police...

People wey dey go Legio Maria Church dey react as tear gas wey police use scatter I-no-gree-people for Mathare, Nairobi, Kenya enter dia eyes on Thursday 26 October 2017 Image copyright AFP

As teargas wey police throw di I-no-gree-people for Mathare, Nairobi enter di eyes of dis members of Legio Maria Church for Kenya.

African migrants siddon for road as dem dey wait for work for Misrata, Libya on 22/10/2017 Image copyright Reuters

Some African migrants siddon for road as dem dey wait for work for Misrata city, Libya.

One South Sudanese rufugee girl show face for di Nguenyyiel refugee camp as US ambassador to UN Nikki Haley (she no dey di picture) visit Gambella Region for Ethiopia on October 24, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

Camera snap dis refugee girl from South Sudan for di Nguenyyiel refugee camp on Tuesday, as di US ambassador to UN visit di Gambella Region for Ethiopia.

Graca Machel, di former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan (R) and former Chile President Ricardo Lagos (C) dey waka together for di Mandela Walk Together event for Westminster, Central London, Britain on 23/10/2017. Image copyright EPA

Widow of Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel and former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan plus other big big people show face for di Mandela Walk Together event for Westminster, London, on Monday.

Tom Morgan from di Bristol-based company The Adventurists, dey fly inside chair wey dem tie with big party balloons near Johannesburg, South Africa on 20/10/2017 Image copyright Reuters

Dis British adventure man Tom Morgan dey enjoy "magical" experience on top South Africa on Friday - im fly 25km (15.5miles) for air with chair wey dem tie with 100 helium balloons.

South African surfer Mike Schlebach dey surf for Cape Town, South Africa - Monday 23 October 2017 Image copyright EPA

And dis South African surfer Mike Schlebach show face for surfing event wey happen around Cape Town on Monday, im dey ride waves wey pass 5m (16ft).

