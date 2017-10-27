Dis na some of di correct photo dis week of African people wey dey inside Africa and other places for world.

Na red light full di Casablanca Mohamed VI stadium on Saturday as fans of di Morocco Wydad Casablanca flog USM Alger to reach di CAF Champions league final.

Designs wey Nigerian Amede do na im get stage on Wednesday for di Lagos Fashion and Design Week. Dem wan use di event take promote fashion for Nigeria and Africa.

E be like say na peace dis two men want for Kenya as dem dey snap selfie for di country Mashujaa Day (Hero dem Day) jollification wey happen for Nairobi last Friday wey be public holiday.

As katakata dey happen unto di country rerun of presidential election, dis man dey hold stick wey dey burn as opposition supporters dey do we-no-go-gree for one ghetto for Kibera, Nairobi on Wednesday.

Wahala start on Thursday, di day wey voting happen: dis man just dey watch from far as I-no-gree-people dey drag with riot police...

As teargas wey police throw di I-no-gree-people for Mathare, Nairobi enter di eyes of dis members of Legio Maria Church for Kenya.

Some African migrants siddon for road as dem dey wait for work for Misrata city, Libya.

Camera snap dis refugee girl from South Sudan for di Nguenyyiel refugee camp on Tuesday, as di US ambassador to UN visit di Gambella Region for Ethiopia.

Widow of Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel and former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan plus other big big people show face for di Mandela Walk Together event for Westminster, London, on Monday.

Dis British adventure man Tom Morgan dey enjoy "magical" experience on top South Africa on Friday - im fly 25km (15.5miles) for air with chair wey dem tie with 100 helium balloons.

And dis South African surfer Mike Schlebach show face for surfing event wey happen around Cape Town on Monday, im dey ride waves wey pass 5m (16ft).

