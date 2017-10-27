Image copyright AFP Image example Bobi Wine im don get death threat because im no support di age-limit bill

Bobi Wine don reject im own $8,000 'bribe' money wey Ugandan lawmakers get.

Uganda Afrobeats star wey don turn to politician Bobi Wine na di latest opposition person to return $8,000 - money wey dem give all 429 MPs so that dem go fit follow dia people talk to support di age-limit bill.

Di bill na wetin National Resistance Movement, wey bi ruling party for government, wan try use to take comot di presidential age limit, wey dey for 75.

Wine write for one Facebook post say im don order im bank to "return di money back to sender."

Wine share dis letter on top Twitter:

Im say dem dey spend money on top "matter wey no suppose to dey talk about at all at all."

Im also talk say e dey "unfortunate" say dem dey give di money to lawmakers when e be say "state lawyers, court workers, doctors, teachers and other public officers dey on strike or dem dey ready to strike over work condition wey no dey good".

We report on Wednesday say eight opposition MPs sef return dia own money.