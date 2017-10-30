Image copyright EPA Image example Di supporters of Uhuru Kenyatta rival, Raila Odinga, no come out to vote

President Uhuru Kenyatta don win di rerun of presidential election for Kenya.

Kenya electoral commission don announce say na President Uhuru Kenyatta win presidential election wey dem do again last week with 98% of di vote.

Im main rival na Raila Odinga, wey tell im supporters to boycott election, get 0.09% of di vote.

Dem broadcast di result of di election live for TV

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati say di election rerun dey free and fair, even though opposition protest plenty sotey dem no come out to vote.

About 25 areas no vote because of violece wey make di electoral commission say dem go postpone voting. At di end of di day, dem do total counting without those areas.

IEBC say people wey come out to vote no pass 39% of people wey register.