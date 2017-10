Image copyright Wikimedia Image example So far, di monkeypox never kill anybody since September when e start for Nigeria

Nigeria Government don confirm six new monkeypox virus for inside four states di country.

Monkeypox na sickness wey no get cure for now and na animals like squirrel, rat and monkey first carry di disease give human dem.

One government Minister Osagie Ehanire on Friday 27 October 2017 say di confirmed case dem dey for Abuja di country capital, Enugu eastern Nigeria, Bayelsa and Akwa-Ibom for di southern region.

Dis na 10 days after di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on 16 October confirm say na only three people na im get di Monkeypox virus disease for Bayelsa state.

For dis new case dem, Ehanire wey be Minister of State for Health say Abuja and Enugu get one person wey dem don confirm say get di sickness, while Bayelsa and Akwa-Ibom get two people dem wey dem confirm say get di monkeypox virus.

Im say investigation dey go on to see whether any of di new cases get link with di Bayelsa area, where di sickness start.

Monkeypox na sickness wey no get cure for now

Di government say make di public no panic, because dem dey work with all State dem where di disease affect to ensure say dem manage am well.

According to di tori wey Nigeria Centre for Disease Control give BBC News Pidgin, na ninety four people dem dey suspect say fit get di Monkeypox virus for eleven state dem (wey be Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Rivers) and Abuja.

