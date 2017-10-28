Image copyright Wikipedia Image example Dis na di first time wey ISIS dey claim responsibility for any attack inside Nigeria

So-called Islamic State group say na dem attack di military base for Yobe, Northern Nigeria.

15 soldiers including one senior officer na im die for di attack wey happen on Friday, 27 October.

Nigeria military don also talk say true-true attack happen for dia Yobe base and say both di attackers and some soldier dem bin die when e happen.

Yobe state na one of di state dem for inside northern Nigeria wey don suffer plenty terror attack dem.

BBC News Pidgin even gather tori say di attackers seize equipment when dem go di place.

Dis kain attack dey happen well well for north-east Nigeria

Fight against terrorist group na one of di main agenda of President Mohammadu Buhari government since im enter office on May 29, 2015.

But e be like say dis na di worst attack wey Nigeria military do suffer for di three months or so.

And dis na di first time wey ISIS dey claim responsibility for any attack inside di country.

Before now, na Boko Haram na im sabi claim say na dem do most of di kain attack for Yobe.