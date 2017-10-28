Lagos Fashion and design week 2017 still dey ground with all di fashion people plus slay queen and king dem.

As e dey happen, BBC News Pidgin carry leg waka enter backstage plus front stage to give you three things from day three, Friday October 27.

We talk to model Aduke Shitta-bey, fashion designer Tokyo James and economist Emmanuela Gregorio on quick tips for fashion matter.

Lagos fashion and design week na one of di biggest fashion show for Africa.

Dis year own go finish on Saturday October 28.