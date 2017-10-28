Another explosion don hit Somalia

Image copyright MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB/Getty Images Image example E never still clear how many people die for Saturday explosion

Two explosion don hit Somalia capital Mogadishu back to back

Dis one dey come just two weeks after one big bomb blast kill more than 350 people for di country.

56 people still dey miss for that attack.

Tori be say di first explosion happen after car with bomb inside drive enter one hotel.

Small time, di second one come happen near di former parliament house.

E never dey clear how many people dey affected or how many people die but tori ontop local media for Somalia be say ten people don die while one local ambulance service for Mogadishu talk say dem don carry fifteen people wey wound go hospital.

Di jihadist group Al-shabab don talk say dem carry out di attack to target government and security officials as dem dey hold meeting.