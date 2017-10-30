Protesters don jam police for Niger Republic

Image copyright AFP Image example For March dis year, students and civil society activists for Niger protest say dem no dey wetin dem suppose to get from di money wey di country dey make from Uranium

Angry protesters and police don dey quarrel for Niamey, Niger Republic capital on top di new budget wey government release.

Activists dem say di new financial plan wey government wan introduce dey "anti-social" and go create new tax for poor people.

For weeks now, civil society organizations for di country bin dey complain about di 2018 budget for Niger Republic, wey be one of di poorest countries for di world.

Na over 1,000 people comot come do I-no-gree for di capital for Sunday 29 October.

Image copyright AFP Image example Na 2016 President Mahamadou Issoufou win another term for run-off vote

Di protests bin start small-small but come enter another gear after some people disobey order come go enter area wey dey opposite parliament.

Police use tear gas to stop di group and di protesters come start to dey throw stone and light fire for tire put for road.

Nouhou Arzika, wey be activist and one of di people wey lead di protest say di budget go squeeze life comot for poor people dem.

Im say make government officials instead, stop to dey live expensive lifestyle and make dem stop to dey travel abroad anyhow.

Finance Minister Hassoumi Massoudou bin tell parliament for Wednesday say di new plan no go affect poor people but na rich people go feel am.

Image copyright Albert Backer

Na 80 percent of Niger land wey Sahara desert cover and di country's economy don suffer since oil and uranium price reduce.

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example No group don talk say na dem do Saturday attack, or di one wey kill di U.S soldiers.

Di country don also spend plenty money on top di fight wey dem dey fight Boko Haram, jihadists and so-called Islamic State.