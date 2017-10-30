Liberia election: We no go gree - Ruling party

Image copyright AFP Image example Vice-President Joseph Boakai says Liberians wan see better development

Liberia's ruling Unity Party say dem ready to join anybody wey wan go court to challenge di result of di presidential election wey happen dis month.

Di party na di party of current president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf wey go comot for office after im don finish for office. Her deputy, Joseph Boakai, na di party's candidate for di election and im come second behind former footballer George Weah for di first round.

Na 7 November dem dey plan to do di second round of voting.

Image copyright John Moore/Getty Images Image example Joseph Boakai na vice president of Liberia since 2006

E don already clear say Johnson Sirleaf and im deputy Boakai no dey see eye to eye but dis kain announcement don carry di mata enter another level.

Na Unity Party Chairman Wilmont Paye open mouth talk say di president go do secret meeting with election magistrates wey she no suppose do.

Im say plenty mago-mago dey for di election wey dem do for 10 October.

Unity Party officials say dem go support di challenge wey Liberty Party candidate, Charles Brumskine, dey challenge di election result and how dem want make dem do di election again.

Di All Liberian Party wey businessman Benoni Urey dey also talk say dem too dey follow join di complaint.

But Unity Party's national campaign chairman, Augustine Ngafuan, talk say dis one no mean say dem no go follow join di second round between Mr Weah and Mr Boakai.

"We dey hope say court go give judgement before di second round. If dat one no happen, we go decide wetin we go do next".

One election official talk say dem go gather hear di complain today and anybody wey no like wetin im hear fit carry di mata go Supreme Court.

Image copyright SEYLLOU Image example 79 year old Johnson Sirleaf don dey run Liberia since 2006 and dis election go decide who go replace am

Jerolinmek Piah, wey be spokesman for President Johnson Sirleaf tell tori people say im go chook mouth for di mata later as im no want disturb di jollificate wey dem dey jollificate on top oga madam 79th birthday.

Dis kain talk wey ruling Unity Party talk show say true-true, di two main ogas dem for di party no dey gree each other.

Johnson Sirleaf, wey win Nobel Peace Prize and don dey lead di country for 12 years now no gree support her deputy Boakai for di election. Mr Boakai sef don abuse Johnson Sirleaf government tire as im dey campaign all over di country, even though im join dey di same government as deputy president since 2006.

Image copyright AFP Image example This na di third time wey Mr Weah dey contest to become president

Meanwhile, one senior official for Weah's CDC party don come out to talk say anybody wey dey against di result of di election just dey find trouble.

Weah win di first round with 38.4 percent and di vice president get 28.8 percent.