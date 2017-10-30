Lagos Fashion and Design Week, one of di biggest fashion show for Africa don wear shoe waka, but plenty people still dey talk about all di fashion plus runway things wey happen.

But no be only cloth be di main thing for di event as some business people put eye for di matter.

BBC News tori person Abdulmalik Abdulmalik carry waka go talk to people wey dey work for Africa Development bank (AfDB) on top one matter wey dem dey call 'Fashionomics'.

According to economist Emanuela Gregorio 'Fashionomics' na initiative wey wan support di growth of people wey get dia own business inside cloth and fashion matter.'