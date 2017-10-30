Image copyright AHMED OUOBA Image example Na vice-president Prof. Yemi Osinbajo be di oga of di panel wey torchlight di matter

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don sack Secretary to di Government of di Federation, Mr Babachir David-wey bin dey on suspension and di Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke.

Statement wey dem release from di president office say im take di decision after im chook eye well-well inside di report wey di panel wey Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, bin lead, to investigate as dem bin accuse Mr Babachir David Lawal, and Ambassador Ayo Oke of different cases of corruption.

Di President accept wetin di panel talk, to sack di two of dem from office.

President Buhari also say make dem set up one three-member panel wey go look how Nigeria Intelligence Agency take dey run things, and make recommendations.

Di president don appoint Mr Boss Mustapha as di new Secretary to di Government of di Federation.

