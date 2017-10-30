Somalia woman don born pickin inside plane

Image copyright Jubba Airways Image example Di flight dey take 90 minutes from Somaliland to Somalia.

BBC fit confirm say new passenger join Jubba Airways for air after one Somali woman born pickin.

Dem born di baby boy as di plane dey fly from Hargeisa, di capital of self-declared republic of Somaliland, to Somalia capital, Mogadishu, for Saturday 28 October. Na di Dubai-based airline talk dis one.

Many people no expect as di mama wey bin get belle for seven months start to enter labour.

One passenger wey notice as her belle dey pain her, Kamil Abdiaziz come dey halla make di cabin crew come help dem.

As dey work quick-quick wit some hospital people na so di mama born for air wen dem don reach 32,000 feet.

Di mama come call di baby Kamil as thank you to oga Abdiaziz wey help her.

As she come land, ambulance dey wait to carry di mama plus pickin to hospital after di plane land for Mogadishu.