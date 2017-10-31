Nigeria: I bin warn Buhari on top Maina - Head of Service

Image copyright Reuters Image example President Muhammadu Buhari bin say corruption na di number one problem wey im wan face

E be like say di palava wey dey follow as former Chairman of the Pension Reforms Commission, Mallam Abdulrasheed Maina, take enter civil service never finish.

Di Head of Service for Nigeria, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita don come out to talk say im warn President Muhammadu Buhari say make dem no employ Maina.

Nigeria's anti-corruption bodi bin dey investigate Maina after dem accuse am say im thief money wey belong to pensioners dem.

Plenty people come surprise how person wey government say get case to answer for court, come get employment as Acting Director, Human Resources inside Nigeria Ministry of Interior.

Image copyright Facebook/Abdulrasheed Maina Image example Government bin first employ Abdulrasheed Maina to help comot corruption for inside pension mata for Nigeria

Oyo-Ita say she talk am because she dey concern say if dem employ Maina, e fit affect di way government dey fight corruption.

Local newspaper Punch say one of dia tori person take im own eye see letter wey di Head of Service write give Chief of Staff to President Buhari on top di mata and di date wey dem collect di letter na 23 October 2017.

For di letter, Oyo-Ita talk her mind give di president say im no gree make dem give Maina government work and no approve say make dem post am go Ministry of Interior or other agencies.

She say she also tell di president face-to-face after Federal Executive meeting for 11 October.

But she no talk wetin President Buhari talk after she tell him her mind.