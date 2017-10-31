Image copyright Getty Images Image example KwaZulu Natal don see dis kain killing this year well-well

At least ten people don die for one shooting for di province of KwaZulu Natal, for South Africa.

E be like say dis ambush wey happen for Tuesday na part of fight-fight between taxi join-body for South Africa.

Di shooting happen for di town of Ladysmith around 7am.

Police talk-talk person, Col. Thembeka Mbhele, confirm di shooting to BBC.

She say police officers don go di place where di shooting happen and di deadi body of di people wey die still dey ground.

She say di deputy chairman of Klipriver Taxi Association dey travel with im bodyguards when two motor show from nowhere and bad-bad men begin shoot, kill di join-body oga and im bodyguards.

When di driver of di taxi join-body motor comot im hand for di steering wheel, na so di motor go jam one mini bus for express, kill another five people wey dey inside that bus.

E be like say na teachers dey inside di mini bus.

Mbhele say as things dey, dem no-no how di mata take start but dem still dey investigate am.

KwaZulu Natala get history of fight-fight among taxi join-body wey dey compete for transport road.

For this year alone, other taxi join-body officials don die, just like today own execution style.

Di government don start committee wey go investigate di mata.